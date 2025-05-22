'Pivotal step' as developer signs agreement for major regeneration of Wakefield centre

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement follows news earlier this year that Wakefield Council had appointed the firm as its new Strategic Regeneration Partner as it seeks to deliver the next phase of major regeneration projects across the city.

Muse and Wakefield Council said they will now explore how to progress the next steps of Wakefield Council’s Masterplan, which lays out its vision for the future of the city centre.

The Masterplan will aim to deliver over 2,500 new homes and commercial accommodation, as well as improved public spaces, better connectivity, and “vibrant” mixed-use neighbourhoods aimed at supporting new jobs and investment in the city.

Simon Dew, development director at Muse, said: “Signing this Pre-Development Agreement with Wakefield Council marks a pivotal step in bringing our shared Masterplan vision for the city to life.

“By engaging at this early stage, we gain the flexibility to finetune design, progress site acquisition and delivery strategies whilst working closely with the council, Homes England and WYCA to accelerate progress and unlock funding as part of the Strategic Place Partnership.

"This collaborative approach will ensure we can respond swiftly to changing market and community needs, delivering high quality, sustainable regeneration for Wakefield at pace.”

Muse said the next steps will include master planning and design, site acquisition and investigations and working in partnership with Wakefield City Council and other key stakeholders to develop funding and delivery strategies for key areas of the city centre.

Cllr Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Our latest step forward with Muse reinforces the scale of our ambition to revitalise Wakefield city centre.

“Together we will set out a clear plan for the delivery of new residential and commercial development in our city. The agreement underpins our ambition to create inclusive, sustainable growth and maximise investment.

“Our partnership will help us continue to deliver change for our communities, create places we can all be proud of, and strengthen our local economy.