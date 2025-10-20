Pizza Hut to shut 68 UK restaurants after hiring administrators

By Henry Saker-Clark, PA
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 15:01 BST
Pizza Hut is to shut 68 restaurants after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration.

The company has not disclosed how many workers will impacted by the closures.

DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.

It comes less than a year after the business had itself bought the chain’s restaurants from insolvency.

Pizza Hut to shut 68 UK restaurants after hiring administrators STOCK PICTURE - NOT INDICATIVE OF A CLOSED STOREplaceholder image
Pizza Hut to shut 68 UK restaurants after hiring administrators STOCK PICTURE - NOT INDICATIVE OF A CLOSED STORE

On Monday, American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal.

The rescue deal will save 64 sites and secure the future of 1,277 workers.

