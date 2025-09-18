A pizza restaurant in Huddersfield has applied for a licence to sell alcohol and serve late-night takeaways.

Pizza Shack, on Wakefield Road, Waterloo, in Huddersfield, has applied to Kirklees Council for a new premises licence to allow alcohol sales and late-night refreshments.

The application, made under the Licensing Act 2003, has requested permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises, provide late-night refreshments off the premises and operate these activities daily from 5pm until midnight.

Residents, businesses and other responsible authorities can submit written representations if they believe the plans could undermine the licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance or protection of children from harm.

Comments must be sent in writing to Licensing Office, Flint Street Depot, Flint Street, Fartown, Huddersfield, HD1 6LG, or by email to [email protected], by October 3, 2025.