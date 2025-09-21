PKF Littlejohn launches new Leeds office in 'major step forward'
The firm said that having maintained its current presence at One Park Row for over six years, the new Leeds office at 12 King Street represents a “major step forward” for the company.
It comes after the company’s team in Leeds has more than trebled in size in recent years.
Commenting on the new office space, Martin Watson, Financial Services Partner, said: “The move to 12 King Street marks a truly exciting step forward for our Leeds team and the wider firm. The expanded space and upgraded facilities allow us to better support our people and provide an enhanced experience for our clients.
“The investment reflects our continued commitment to growth in the North of England, and is a testament to our long-established role as an integral part of the Leeds business and wider community.”
The firm said the new office, located in the heart of the business district, will double its current capacity, with additional meeting rooms and facilities.
Employees and visitors will also have access to a communal Sky Lounge and rooftop garden with 360-degree views of the city.
12 King Street recently underwent an £11m renovation, bringing the building up to an EPC A rating.