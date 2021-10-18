PKF to create 50 jobs in Leeds as part of expansion across North of England

Led by new Financial Services Partner, Martin Watson, PKF’s expansion will create up to 50 jobs in Leeds over the next three years.

In a statement, PKF said: "The decision to invest in Leeds, serving businesses across the North, reflects the region’s dominant position as the leading financial services hub outside London. The city’s finance sector is booming, and Leeds was the obvious place to base the new specialist team."

The new financial services unit will join PKF’s existing restructuring and advisory teams at its Park Row offices in Leeds.

Martin Watson, Partner, said: “Now is the right time to be investing in Yorkshire. You only need to look around to see the buzz in the region. But companies based in Leeds and beyond are telling us they want a credible alternative to the ‘Big Four’ in the region; they are crying out for more choice. It’s our goal to offer them that choice”.