Plan for 1.1 million square foot warehouse facility near Knottingley approved

Konect 62, a 136-acre tri-modal logistics development, is being delivered by joint venture partners Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse.

The land was acquired with outline planning consent for 1.4 million sq ft of prime logistics accommodation and a reserved matters application for the first phase has now been granted which will bring forward the first 1.1 million sq ft of highly sustainable logistics space, built to BREEAM Excellent standards.

At 735,000 sq ft, ‘Big K’ is the largest of four units that will be delivered as part of phase 1. Start of development on the site, which is 24 miles from Leeds city centre, is expected in September.

Over 4,000 trees will be planted in the first phase of the development including a diverse mix of native species, and the development will have electric vehicle charging points as well as 400 cycle parking spaces. A new pedestrian footpath will link around the site passing through extensive areas of new landscaping.

A temporary cycle route will also connect Weeland Road to the Knottingley and Goole Canal before a permanent route is finalised as part of the later development phasing.

The development represents the country’s only inland distribution park ready enabled to offer tri-modal connectivity to the UK and continental Europe via road, water or rail.

Located in the axis of the M62 and the A1(M) it is positioned to address local, regional and national markets as well as international markets with a number of sea ports and main UK air freight hubs within 4.5 hours. DTRE and Sixteen Real Estate have been appointed as joint marketing agents for the scheme.

Damian Flood, CEO at Cole Waterhouse, commented: “Having successfully secured the site last year, we are pleased to now be able to press ahead with the first phase to ensure the site is oven-ready for occupiers. Enabling works are well underway and we are now working towards a construction start date of September 2022 with the first facilities, scheduled to reach sectional completion from Q3 to Q4 2023.”

Speaking about the site’s potential, Andrew Lynn, Partner at DTRE, added: “This site is extremely significant for national and multi-national occupiers who are evaluating their distribution network and we have aleady had a significant amount of interest in the site.”