Plan for 289 homes given green light despite objections

Plans to build 289 homes on fields west of Thurnscoe Bridge Lane has been recommended for approval by Barnsley Council planners.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme includes a mix of one to four-bedroom homes, 16 bungalows and several accessible units. A single vehicle access is proposed from Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, with public open spaces, a children’s play area and a surface-water basin to manage drainage.

Two rounds of consultation drew 73 objections. Residents raised concerns about pressure on local services, traffic on Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, flooding, loss of farmland, air quality, and potential noise from a nearby rifle club and scrap yard. Some said the homes would not reflect the character of surrounding streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers said the land is allocated for housing and lies within a “principal town” area earmarked for growth. They concluded the design meets spacing and garden standards and includes tree-lined streets and green spaces. Drainage measures would steer homes away from higher-risk areas and include on-site attenuation. Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency withdrew objections following amendments.

Thurnscoe Bridge Lane

Highways officers raised no objection after layout changes to reduce traffic speeds and add pedestrian refuges. The public footpath running through the site would be retained.

Thurnscoe Rifle Club initially objected, fearing complaints from new residents could restrict its operations. A noise assessment informed layout changes and boundary walls, and the developer has agreed to a legal “deed of easement” to set acceptable noise limits and protect both residents and the club.

The council’s biodiversity officer said the scheme will deliver a net gain in habitat through on- and off-site works, with long-term management secured by a legal agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avant Homes said the plans reflect feedback and provide “good acoustic design”, accessible homes and sustainable travel links.

A Section 106 agreement would secure £624,000 for secondary school places, £266,596 for off-site recreation, £233,293 for public transport, £12,000 for biodiversity monitoring and 29 affordable homes.