Plan for 53 new flats in Sheffield set to be rejected but objectors still worried

A plan to build blocks of 53 flats in a Sheffield suburb is set for rejection but neighbours who objected are worried that the scheme could resurface.

A proposal to build the flats on the site of the old Gospel Meeting Hall on Carter Knowle Road is set to be rejected by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee next Tuesday (December 10).

The reason for the recommendation for refusal by planning officers to councillors is that the company PTA Developments, represented by Urbana Town Planning, has not agreed to provide affordable housing units.

The council expected the developer to provide one on-site home for the government First Homes buyers’ discount scheme, plus an additional £530,555 to help provide affordable housing elsewhere. This is worth £684,000 in total.

An illustration of revised plans submitted by PTA Developments to Sheffield City Council for apartments on Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield on the site of the old Gospel Meeting Hall. Image: PTA Developments/Sheffield Council planning portal

The sum was decided by an independent assessor working for the council after lengthy discussions with the company. A letter dated November 25 from an assessor working for PTA Developments says that the costs of the scheme have been under-estimated by £1,414,776 by the council’s assessor.

The letter states: “Based on this information, it would appear clear that the development cannot viably make any provision, let alone £684,000.”

Local resident Gemma Price, who set up an online petition objecting to the original scheme to build 67 flats in five blocks, is worried that the firm may have a rethink and come back again with a revised proposal that neighbours may still find unacceptable.

She and another campaigner intend to voice their objections at the meeting next week.

The scheme being discussed is for 53 flats in four blocks of up to five storeys. The design has been changed to set the flats further back from the road and the five-storey buildings are now furthest away from the street and on the lowest land. The report to councillors says that other design changes have been agreed to make the buildings look less dominant in the landscape.

Gemma said: “The planning officer has put forward a refusal on the basis that they’re not willing to pay. They have refused to pay up, therefore the council is refusing.

“It is concerning that that was probably the only reason it was refused. All the other objections and everything else hasn’t really been taken into consideration – I just wonder if PTA are biding their time.”

She added that the objectors, who had commissioned an independent planning expert to help with their case, feel “a bit helpless now”. “It just feels like what’s the point in doing all this if all they are bothered about is if the council wouldn’t get a lot of money.”

The plans have attracted a total of 45 objections, plus the 108 petition signatories, across both versions. The points raised include worries of over-development of the site and the strain on local infrastructure, the effect on wildlife and the lack of affordable housing.

Two people have also written in support of the proposals.

Gemma pointed to the fact that the site was earmarked for only 14 homes in the council’s draft Local Plan, which sets out the council’s planning priorities over the next decade. The plan is currently being subjected to scrutiny in public hearings by the Planning Inspectorate, which are expected to end next week.