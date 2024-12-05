Plan to build 218 homes on farmland set for approval despite ‘bursting at the seams’ claims

Plans to build 218 homes on farmland in Knottingley look set for be given the go-ahead despite claims services in the area are ‘bursting at the seams’.

Wakefield Council officers have recommended the development at land off Womersley Road be given the go-ahead.

A planning application has received 127 objections from residents, with just three in favour, since it was submitted in February this year.

Those against the scheme said infrastructure in the town was already struggling due to a shortage of GPs, dentists and school places.

Wakefield Council has recommended a plan to build 218 homes on farmland off Womersley Road, Knottingley, be approved. Image: Edward Architecture

Others claim the road network is also under strain and called for no more new homes in the area until a bypass is built.

People in favour of the plan said it would help to bring jobs to the area and boost the local economy.

Countryside Properties UK has applied to build a range of homes, including 96 two-bedroom and 102 three-bedroom houses.

Proposals also include 16 four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses along with four one-bedroom flats with wheelchair access.

Half of the properties would be sold on the open market, with the rest described as “affordable homes”.

The eight-acre site is next to a railway line and Plasmor concrete works.

One resident commented on the council’s planning portal: “We can’t accommodate more houses in this town, we are already bursting at the seams with the schools and doctors in this area, struggling to get local children a place in their local schools, no appointments for the doctors as local surgeries are full to capacity.”

Another said “The town already has a lack of amenities to support the current population and the land in question also supports local wildlife.

“Womersley Road already struggles to cope with the current volume of traffic passing through it and I cannot see how this proposal supports the overall sustainability of the town.”

Knottingley councillor Adele Hayes has also objected to the development.

A design and access statement prepared on behalf of the applicant said: “Detailed and careful consideration has been given to these proposals that will create a development which respects the existing site and will provide a high quality and well considered place to live.”

The council’s highways officer said the local highway network would be able to accommodate traffic generated from the proposed development.

If approved, the developer would be required to make financial contributions to fund extra primary school places in the area and improve roads and public transport links.

An officer’s report said: “The detailed design and layout of the scheme would result in a high standard of housing environment by virtue of the proposed layout, scale, design and landscaping that would protect the amenity of existing residents.”

The report also recommends homes close to the railway line be fitted with “enhanced double glazing” to protect future residents from noise disturbance.