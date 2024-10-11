Planet Sport Group: Leeds-based sports media Group acquires YouTube channel The F1 World

Leeds-based independent sports media group, Planet Sport Group, has announced that it has acquired YouTube channel The F1 World for an undisclosed sum.
The F1 World, which was founded by F1 fan Sean Cullingford in 2017, holds over 128,000 subscribers with 36 million video views.

Mr Cullingford will now join PlanetF1.com, a news site run by Planet Sport, as head of YouTube.

He said: "I’m extremely excited to join PlanetF1, and to have the support, resources, and access that Planet Sport Group offers. I’m confident that we can take The F1 Word to the next level.

Leeds-based independent sports media group, Planet Sport Group, has announced that it has acquired YouTube channel The F1 World for an undisclosed sum. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.Leeds-based independent sports media group, Planet Sport Group, has announced that it has acquired YouTube channel The F1 World for an undisclosed sum. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
“I've always believed that video content is crucial to fostering and growing a community of sports enthusiasts, and this new partnership will help bring that vision to life.”

Mark Scott, editor of PlanetF1.com, said: “Just like the F1 teams we cover, we are always striving to innovate, improve, and unlock new potential in our coverage.

"Acquiring this highly popular channel, along with Sean's extensive knowledge and expertise, marks a significant milestone in expanding our video production capabilities.”

