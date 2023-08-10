All Sections
Planning application for redevelopment of interiors shop refused by council

A planning application for the redevelopment of an interiors shop at the junction of Leeds Old Road and Woodhall Road in Thornbury has been refused by Bradford Council.
By Chris Young
Published 10th Aug 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 18:18 BST

The plan, by Shah Nawaz, would see the shop sub-divided, creating three smaller shops, with five apartments created above the stores.

But planners raised concerns that despite plans to introduce apartments above the shops, there were seemingly no plans to increase the height of the building.

Officers said the building only appeared to be one-and-a-half storeys tall, adding: “The introduction of a residential element within this building which is not seeking to increase its height has raised some concerns in that adequate head heights must be achieved in order to ensure that all the space within each room is useable space and not allocated as large areas of storage.”

They also pointed out some living areas would get little natural light, adding: “The proposal would result in substandard living conditions for existing and future occupants.”

The application was also refused due to a lack of communal facilities for the flats, such as bin and bike storage, and a lack of detail on how future residents would be protected from the noise of neighbouring businesses.

