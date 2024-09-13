Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will comprise 205 studio rooms across 10 floors as well as communal spaces, roof gardens, a gym, a social lounge, cycle storage and study areas.

The project is part of Zenzic’s joint venture with Torsion Group, which is targeting a total portfolio GDV of over £250m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Spencer, chief executive officer at Torsion Group, said: “Kirkstall Road has become the latest high profile purpose-built student accommodation development to benefit from our ongoing strategic partnerships with leading finance companies.

Torsion Group and Zenzic Capital have secured planning consent for a NEW £43.5m student accommodation scheme on Kirkstall Road in Leeds. Image: Virtual Resolutions

“I am proud of the way in which our team at Torsion Developments and Torsion Construction worked together to design the project to budget and deliver a scheme that remains high quality and fundable even in the current challenging markets.”

The joint venture, which launched in January, now comprises five major schemes, which are all located in Russell Group university cities.

Senior Debt for the scheme is being provided by Atelier. All three partners have worked together previously on project deliveries including large student accomodation developments across the north of England and Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the project is completed and handed over, it will be operated by LUNA Students, which is part of Torsion Group.

Nadine Buckland, CEO of Zenzic Capital, said: “The UK student accommodation sector is underpinned by a number of highly attractive tailwinds, including growing student numbers, an acute shortage of high-quality supply and an inflation-protected income profile. By carefully selecting the right development partner, we are confident of enhancing returns for our investors.”