North Yorkshire Council has approved plans to convert the former Hazy Dayz cafe in Helifield into two family homes.

The Main Road cafe shut in 2022 and documents state applicant FMS Developments marketed the building, which is called Ribbeldene, as a commercial premises for six months without interest.

Over the last 15 years, the building had also been used as a car sales garage and florist.

The conversion will not require extensive construction works as it has previously been divided for different purposes.

Hazy Dayz cafe

Each home will have three bedrooms and will include an open plan kitchen and dining area.

A hedgerow will be planted between the two parking areas at the front to separate the properties and grass lawns will be planted to their rear to create gardens for future residents.

The site backs onto the busy A65 but due to the layout of the parking spaces, the occupants of one of the homes may need to reverse into the road to exit.

Documents say this is an “arrangement which has been previously established by the previous building operations”.

However, this led to one objection from a nearby resident who said it could be an “accident waiting to happen”.

North Yorkshire Council approved the plans but stressed that access needs to be “carefully considered” during construction.