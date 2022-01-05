Plans approved to transform York building into aparthotel

The plans for 4-6 Parliament Street in York were put forward by York property companies Grantside and North Star, following the acquisition of the building last year. The rejuvenation of the building also includes improvements and a reconfiguration of the ground and basement levels of the building, which is currently occupied by The Vintage Store. Previously it was home to New Look.

Steve Davis, chief executive of Grantside, said: “This approval will enable us to provide a new sustainable long-term future to this fantastic building, as well as creating high-quality visitor accommodation in this great location. For many years the upper floors have been underused and these plans will maximise the benefits this important street in the heart of York.”

A planning application has been approved to repurpose the upper floors of a prominent city centre building into an aparthotel.

Grantside was established in 1993 and has already delivered over £750m worth of real estate across the UK. It was relaunched earlier this year. The company has a number of ambitious projects in York and Sheffield city centres and is actively pursuing other opportunities, itself and through joint ventures with other property companies.

