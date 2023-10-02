Plans approved to turn former gospel hall into flats met with angry objections

Plans to turn a former gospel hall into flats have been approved despite strong opposition from residents.

The proposal to convert the 122-year-old building into five homes attracted 51 objections.

The scheme will see the former Castleford Gospel Hall, on Smawthorne Lane, converted to four one-bed and one two-bed properties.

Those opposed to the plan claim the building will become a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) and lead to an increase in crime in the area.

Planning chiefs have approved the plan, saying “only limited weight” can be given to the concerns as they “are not material planning considerations”.

Fifty residents and local councillor, Tony Wallis, objected to the scheme.

One objector said: “The proposal will make the area highly undesirable, which is majorly unfair to the hard-working people who have bought houses nearby.

“Again, Wakefield Council appear to think about profit and not the community.

“Myself and others are sick of beautiful buildings being converted into flats.”

Another resident’s objection states: “Castleford is a joke to Wakefield Council.”

It adds: “I feel that Castleford in general has enough flats, bedsits and multiple occupancy houses.

“There is not enough on-street parking for residents of Smawthorne Lane as it is.

“I also feel that the owners will not care who lives in these bedsits and this could bring more crime into the area.”

A third resident said: “Altering the building, a religious place that has stood since 1901, to five flats would damage the immediate residential area.

“There are already HMOs on Pontefract Road and yet another is unwanted by residents.

“These types of accommodation are for greedy landlords to cash in and cram more residents into a small space for profit.

“The crime rate is already high around these types of rentals. Just refer to the crime map online.

“Perhaps the planners and landlord should move next door to said property to have a taste of what’s to come.”

No comments were made in support of the application.

An officer’s report says the scheme would have a “neutral impact”.

It adds: “It is therefore considered that the scheme would not have a detrimental impact upon residential amenity of neighbouring properties.”

Permission was granted subject to conditions which include the developer submitting a scheme to minimise the risk of crime before the building is occupied.

The decision to approve the plan was made by officers rather than councillors.