The developer Artisan Real Estate has unveiled proposals for the 11-acre site, which was home to an HMRC office complex until its closure in October 2021.

Artisan’s plans for its Saltire Riverside development include 289 new homes, more than 5,000 sq. ft. of small commercial office space designed for flexible working and a café facing on to a new ‘pocket’ park and piazza.

The plans also include a riverside park which will link the development to the River Aire, providing woodland, grasslands and lawns to act as a natural flood water storage area.

The proposal, developed with Yorkshire-based architects Axis Architecture, is the result of more than 12 months of design planning, supported by a public consultation programme, including two design workshops with local stakeholders and three major public events.

James Bulmer, Development Director for Leeds-based Artisan North said: “Our proposals for Saltire Riverside herald another significant addition to Artisan’s enviable list of transformational regeneration projects in highly desirable regional locations across the UK.

“Progressing such a large development on the very edge of a UNESCO World Heritage site brings its own set of challenges and responsibilities, and we have taken time to understand and reflect the unique historical contexts of the Salts Mill location. We have spent considerable time working closely with local residents and groups to ensure our plans meet the need, wants and demands of this unique location.”

He added: “We want this to be a modern interpretation of neighbouring Saltaire, bringing much needed sustainable family housing in an accessible, well connected and environmentally responsible setting – with the added advantage of low energy costs and exemplarily green credentials.

"This is a hugely exciting development that will spectacularly open up a large riverside area that has effectively been closed to the public since the 1970s when the HMRC complex was built. Our proposals will bring excitement, interest and investment to the area and provide a natural, contemporary extension of the existing Saltaire footprint.”

Artisan’s proposed scheme will remove the existing five-storey HMRC building which consists of two large hexagonal office blocks, with work expected to start on site in 2023, provided planning permissions have been secured. Prior to the HMRC development, the site was used as occasional storage shed area, allotments and grazing land for canal ponies.

Saltaire is named after Sir Titus Salt who built a textile mill known as Salts Mill and the supporting village overlooking the River Aire in the second half of the 19th century.

