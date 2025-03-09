A new McDonald’s restaurant could be built in Leeds after plans were submitted to the city council.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new McDonald’s restaurant could bring 70 new jobs to Leeds after plans were submitted to the council.

Plans have been submitted to build a 24-hour drive-through restaurant on the site of the former North Sea Chinese Restaurant and the Old Roundabout Public House, off Town Street in Stanningley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 70 new full and part-time jobs could be created, the plans have stated.

A pictured taken from a design report showing plans for a new McDonald's drive-through in Stanningley, Leeds. | McDonald's

A new access road from Town Street would also be created to service the development.

Plans suggest the building would also create a patio area with outdoor dining space.

A planning statement submitted with the application states: “The proposed McDonald’s restaurant would provide a new local restaurant for the residents of Stanningley Bottom as well as bringing a prominent vacant and previously developed site back into active use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“McDonald’s is a strong advocate of sustainability, with almost all restaurants powered by 100% renewable energy, and 80% of their packaging is recyclable. As a result, the proposal would deliver social, economic, and environmental benefits to the local area.”

The site is part of a larger industrial area previously home to the Infinity Metals recycling facility.

Operations ceased around 2023, leaving the site vacant, though plans for housing were approved in principle last month for part of the land.