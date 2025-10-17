Plans for housing development on greenbelt land at Oxenhope move step closer

Plans for a housing development on Greenbelt land at Oxenhope are a step closer after Councillors voted to approve “permission in principle.”

It means that a site off Crossfield Road has now been judged to be suitable for up to nine homes under the national “permission in principle” rules brought in to speed housebuilding.

During a meeting of Bradford Council’s District Planning Panel on Wednesday members concluded that they only way they could refuse the application would be to argue that not enough homes were being planned for the site.

The application by Beck Homes aimed to use two relatively new changes to planning rules to gain permission to develop the site.

Oxenhope 9 Homes

Permission in Principle was introduced in 2017, but had been used sparingly in Bradford since then. It allows developers to seek permission to develop sites without having to submit the usual planning documents, such as detailed designs, environmental and highway reports.

If permission in principle is granted, a full application will still need to be approved by the Council for any work to begin, but applicants will be able to submit such an application in the knowledge that they have already had backing to develop the site.

The application also made use of the recent introduction of “grey belt” to the planning system. This is a way to circumvent Greenbelt policies by arguing Greenbelt sites can be re-allocated as Grey Belt – and suitable for development – if it “does not strongly serve the purposes of the Green Belt.”

Over 60 people had objected to the Oxenhope plans.

But a report by planning officers had said the application met all the criteria to be granted permission in principle.

At the meeting members were told that around 65 per cent of the Bradford District was Greenbelt land, and the loss of a small area at the edge of a village “would not have a significant impact.”

They also heard how the site had been included in the Council’s Draft Local plan, which said it was suitable for 20 homes.

However this draft has not yet been adopted.

Eileen Holmes spoke against the plans at the meeting. She said: “Bradford was a beautiful city once, but in 1973 Kirkgate Market was demolished. That was a short sighted decision, as its replacement is now going to be demolished.

“Oxenhope is different, it is a thriving tourist centre. The removal of this site from Greenbelt land would be another decision we’d look back on with regret in the future. It would be a loss of rural heritage that would only benefit the developer.”

She suggested that if derelict buildings were converted into housing it would reduce the need to build on green spaces.

Councillor Rebecca Poulsen, Worth Valley district councillor, spoke to object to the scheme and said there had been a “lack of transparency.” She pointed out that the rules over permission in principle meant residents had only 14 days to object.

She said: “This is a Greenbelt site. There is a dispute about Greenbelt and grey belt, but there are no exceptional circumstances here to release this land from Greenbelt.”

Stuart Booth, representing the applicants, said they had waited for several years for the local plan to be adopted, and the site officially allocated for housing. He added: “The grey belt rules were devised for situations like this.”

Councillor Chris Herd (Cons, Worth Valley) said: “I know we do need houses, but is building on Greenbelt in a well visited village the right thing to do? I’m not very happy about this.”

Councillor Matt Edwards (Green, Tong) said: “We have to reconcile what is right with what planning policy says. We can’t just decide based on what we think is right.”

He said even if planning in principle was approved, more detailed plans would still need to be submitted in the future before work started.

Coun Edwards said the only reason in planning terms the committee could refuse the plans is because there weren’t enough homes in the plans – nine compared to the 20 suggested in the draft local plan.

But members agreed that suggesting more houses be built on the site would not be welcomed by objectors.

Councillor Jeanette Sunderland (Lib Dem, Idle and Thackley) said: “Everyone is using words like ‘I feel this.’

“Whatever we feel about this application doesn’t really matter. We’ve got an application here and we have to use planning policy. It is not about how we feel, it is about whether it complies with planning policy.”

Chair of the committee Councillor Sinead Engel (Lab, Clayton and Fairweather Green) said: “I can’t see any legal planning reasons to refuse this.”

Eight members voted to approve the planning in principle and three voted against.

After the meeting Coun Poulsen told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I suspect this will now open the door to many more similar applications that will lead to the wrong type of housing in the wrong places.