Plans for £120m development in Hull which could include 450 homes recommended for approval

A planning application for a 52-acre site west of Richmond Way in Kingswood has been submitted to Hull City Council by East Yorkshire-based housebuilder Beal Homes.

The “hybrid” application includes full planning permission for the first 214 homes and associated works, as well as outline plans for a further 236 homes.

The planning application also includes engineering works to raise the embankment on the nearby River Hull, and improved drainage measures, to enhance flood resilience for the whole of the Kingswood area.

Plans for a £120m development which could bring 450 homes to a neighbourhood in Hull have been recommended for approval. (Photo supplied by Beal Homes)

The planned works will also include the construction of a new riverside footpath and cycle way.

Hull City Council’s Planning Committee will consider the application on Wednesday, July 3, with planning officers recommending approval.

Beal Land Director Chris Murphy said: “Kingswood is a thriving and growing neighborhood with continuing high demand for new homes.

“This development aims to further enhance the availability of high-quality homes in the area, while also benefitting the whole Kingswood community through the riverbank works.

“Our proposals include two, three and four-bedroom homes to cater for a wide range of homebuyers. In particular, if approved, the development will feature a significant number of two-bedroom homes ideal for first-time buyers, to help more young people get onto the property ladder.”

Over the past 28 years, Beal has built more than 1,200 homes, and associated community facilities, in Kingswood. Chief Executive Richard Beal is the seventh generation of his family to have run construction businesses.

Beal employs 160 staff, including 80 craftsmen, and has built up a network of local suppliers and contractors, some of whom have worked with the company for more than 20 years.

Beal is currently building at Kirk Ella, Hessle, Welton, Beverley, Preston and Goole in East Yorkshire; at Kingswood Parks in Hull; and at Gainsborough and Welton in Lincolnshire; with further developments coming soon to North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, and Immingham, North East Lincolnshire.