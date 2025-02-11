Outline plans for seven homes in the car park of the Goodfellowship Inn pub on Cottingham Road have been submitted to Hull City Council.

The application has been launched on behalf of pub group Marston’s, who own the Goodfellowship Inn, and outlines plans for seven homes to be built on the car park to the south of the pub. The section of the car park in question is “little used” according to document submitted to the council.

The application also includes the construction of a new access road off Kenilworth Avenue to serve the seven homes.

Properties 1 to 6 would be semi-detached houses split across three buildings. Each of the six properties would have two parking spaces and gardens to the rear. Property 7, a slightly larger property, would be a detached house with three car parking spaces and a larger garden to the other six.

Goodfellowship Inn pub as seen from Cottingham Road. Image taken from Google Maps,

The Goodfellowship Inn’s parking provision would be considerably reduced by this development. The car park’s size would be almost halved from the current 156 spaces to 86 spaces. A series of tree and bush planting is proposed to replace a number of trees would have to be removed to facilitate the development.