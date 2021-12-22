Plans lodged for logistics site that could generate 450 jobs in Sheffield

Trammell Crow Company Logistics (TCCL) has lodged an application with Sheffield City Council for the demolition of the former Betafence unit on Shepcote Lane and the construction of a new 380,000 sq ft building.

The company acquired the 20-acre logistics site in October.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Forster, director and head of UK logistics for Trammell Crow Company Logistics.

He added: “This site represents an exceptional redevelopment opportunity in a sub-region that accounted for 18.3 per cent of the national take up of grade A logistics buildings in 2020 and currently has a vacancy rate of less than 0.5 per cent.”

The new industrial building would include ancillary reception and office space, as well as a service yard.

According to the planning statement, it is estimated that the operation of the proposed development could generate 458 direct full time equivalent (FTE) gross jobs.

The proposed building would be smaller than the 455,000 sq ft unit that currently occupies the site.

The existing unit was formerly occupied by Tinsley Wire and subsequently by fencing manufacturer Betafence but has been vacant since 2019.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “The site currently comprises a manufacturing facility which was bespoke to the former occupier’s business operation and does not meet modern requirements.

“The site provides a significant opportunity, reflective of its general industry area allocation within the adopted UDP proposals, to intensify the amount of employment development and deliver a modern facility which contributes positively to the local area and will help to regenerate a site which has become rundown and lacking in distinctiveness.”

A planning statement added: “The scheme will result in environmental, social and economic benefits through the creation of jobs, biodiversity net gain, redevelopment of a brownfield site and the development of a sustainable building which promotes sustainable transport links.”

The project team includes CBRE, Chetwoods, WSP, Brooks Ecological, Synergy, Fore Consulting and Latitude Surveys.

TCCL said the site is located in an established industrial area with an existing logistics allocation, excellent transport communications and a 1.4 million working population within an hour’s travel.

The area has recently attracted tenants such as Clipper Logistics, Pretty Little Thing, ITM and Great Bear.

TCCL is the European logistics division of the Trammell Crow Company, one of the largest real estate development companies in the US. It launched TCCL in February this year to expand into Europe.

The company bought the site in Sheffield after making its European debut with the purchase of a 19.4-acre site in Milton Keynes in August.

It submitted plans to develop three speculative logistics buildings totalling approximately 340,000 sq ft on the site in November.

Mr Forster said: “We are actively looking for further opportunities on brownfield and greenfield sites in strategic locations across Europe.”

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you