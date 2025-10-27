Plans lodged for new aparthotel in Gillygate overlooking York's walls

Plans for a new aparthotel with views onto York’s city walls have been lodged.

St David Aparthotels’ plans would see 24 Gillygate converted into visitor accommodation housing up to four guests in seven suites.

The vacant shop at the front of the ground floor would be retained and offered for commercial use, according to the application.

Plans stated the business has a track record of creating high-quality visitor accommodation which blended the convenience of a hotel with the flexibility of apartments.

The front of 24 Gillygate (right, under scaffolding), in York. Picture is from Google Street View

The application stated the first floor had previously housed residential flats but they had been empty for around two and a half years.

A meditation centre occupied the ground floor and a chiropractor was there before that but the space is currently empty.

Previous owners put the building on the market in 2024 and it was bought this year by Gillygate 24 Ltd who are handling the application on behalf of St David Aparthotels.

The building currently has planning permission for three residential flats in its upper floors and the latest application stated that remained a viable fall back option.

The interior of a suite in the St David Aparthotel in the Old Lyric Hall, in Barrow-in-Furness, showing how the planned aparthotel in 24 Gillygate, York, could look. Picture is from St David Aparthotel/York Council planning portal

St David Aparthotels’ plans would see the rear of the ground floor converted to house two studio apartments, along with housekeeping storage space, laundry facilities and vending machines.

The first floor would house two studio apartments and one duplex with access to the roof space above.

There would be a further two studio apartments in the second floor roof space.

Each apartment would have its own kitchenette and en suite.

Those at the rear of the building would have views on York’s city walls.

Studios would offer accommodation for up to two guests with up to four able to stay in the duplex apartment.

Guest would be expected to abide by a code of conduct which prohibits parties and events and quiet times would be in place from 10pm to 8am.

The hotel would be managed remotely with no staff on site other than housekeeping, but guests would be able to call a 24-hour phone line to report any incidents.

Plans for the Gillygate building come after St David Aparthotels converted a historic building in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, into visitor accommodation with 10 suites which opened last year.

The applicants stated the Gillygate redevelopment would breathe life back into the building and return it to economic use.

It added it was hoped that the business which takes on the refurbished ground floor would compliment the aparthotel.

Plans stated: “The proposed accommodation across the three floors will operate as a small, professionally managed aparthotel offering short stays.

“There is no bar, restaurant or public floorspace, however, we will provide a guest laundry room and vending machines.

“Day-to-day activity is staff-free, supported by a central office and a 24-hour contact number for emergencies and assistance.