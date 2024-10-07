Plans lodged for new micropub and bottle shop which could open in Harrogate

Plans have been lodged with North Yorkshire Council for a new micropub on the corner of Skipton Road and Chatsworth Road in Harrogate.

Kevin Jones, who runs the Office Ale House in Starbeck, is behind the planning application which would change the building’s use to a micropub and bottle shop.

Mr Jones wrote in planning documents that the premises will have opening hours between 12pm to 9pm seven days a week.

An alcohol licence will be sought for the sale of alcohol both on and off the premises at these times.

Micropub

A pavement licence for two small tables and four seats will also be sought for the front of the premises on Skipton Road.

Estate agents FSS have been marketing the building for £12,000 a year in rent.

Public access will be through the front door and soundproofing will be added to the ceiling of the micropub to minimise the impact on the above flats.

Mr Jones said: “This is a micropub, not a microbrewery so there is no brewing on site and the use doesn’t cause any smells or other nuisances associated with brewing.”