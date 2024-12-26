Plans lodged to refurbish York Roman Bath pub above ruins with new layout and signs

Plans to refurbish a York pub which stands atop ancient Roman ruins have been lodged.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Stonegate’s plans for The Roman Bath, in St Sampson’s Square, include moving the bar and installing new TVs and replacing its signage.

A spokesperson for the pub’s owners said the six-figure revamp would pay homage to its Roman history and ensure it can thrive for many years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the works have faced opposition, with a petition launched by current licensee Sharon Stinson claiming the pub will be turned into a sports bar attracting more than 8,000 signatures.

The new signage proposed as part of the refurbishment of the Roman Bath pub, in St Sampson's Square, York.

The plans come as part of the pub’s takeover by the Stonegate-owned Craft Union chain.

The pub is known for the ruins of an ancient Roman bath below it which are open to the public.

The current John Smiths branding on the outside of the pub would be taken down and replaced with new Roman Bath signage if the plans get the go-ahead.

A new-look hanging sign is also set to be installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three TVs are set to be mounted in the bar area with one also planned for the pub’s outside courtyard.

The bar is set to be rotated and will run parallel with the wall of the pub that faces out onto its courtyard.

Plans stated the changes would make better use of the inside area which would protect the pub’s future use.

But Ms Stinson’s petiton claimed the changes would see a lively community hub turned into a sports bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition stated: “The Roman Bath House in the heart of York has been open to its patrons for over 30 years.

“The establishment has served as a hub for the night life scene and a social centre for many locals and a venue for live music.

“Do you want another soulless sports bar at the cost of losing a gem of local, national and even international value?”

A spokesperson for the pub’s owners said their plans would see it remain as a community-focused venue while also marking an exciting new chapter in its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “We understand the importance of paying homage to the pub’s incredible roman history that will continue to be available for all to see.

“Rest assured, the goal of the investment is to enhance the overall offer, while keeping the historical roman features intact that makes this pub so special.