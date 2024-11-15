Plans submitted for 140-room Dakota Hotel in York which could create 120 jobs

Around 120 jobs could be created if plans for a new hotel in York are approved by councillors, according to a property group involved in the scheme.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 15th Nov 2024, 07:39 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 07:39 GMT

Evans Property Group in partnership with Dakota Hotels has submitted a planning application for a new hotel on the Northern House site to support the regeneration of Rougier Street in York city centre.

The planned Dakota would include around 140 rooms, a bar, dining areas, and top floor room terraces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Around 120 jobs would be created in the operation of the hotel, with Dakota bringing its training programmes and apprenticeship pathways to spread opportunity and enhance skills in hospitality.

Evans Property Group in partnership with Dakota Hotels has submitted a planning application for a new hotel at the Northern House site in York city centre. (Photo supplied on behalf of Evans Property Group)Evans Property Group in partnership with Dakota Hotels has submitted a planning application for a new hotel at the Northern House site in York city centre. (Photo supplied on behalf of Evans Property Group)
Evans Property Group in partnership with Dakota Hotels has submitted a planning application for a new hotel at the Northern House site in York city centre. (Photo supplied on behalf of Evans Property Group)

“This planning application submission follows extensive public consultation including a drop-in session in September. Discussions have also taken place with stakeholders from heritage, business, and accessibility sectors.”

"Constructive feedback has been received, with several respondents recognising the need to regenerate this prime location with a hotel development.”

“The existing Northern House site would be replaced with the new hotel which has been sensitively designed to respect and enhance its setting.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marc Banks from Evans Property Group said: “A new Dakota at the Northern House site will help to transform this vacant building, create around 120 new jobs, and contribute to the regeneration of Rougier Street.

"We have been encouraged by feedback received from a range of city stakeholders with feedback informing the planning submission”.

Andrew Ovenstone from Dakota Hotels said: “We are excited to reach this milestone and we believe Dakota will add another choice of hotel, complementing the excellent hospitality offer in the city centre”.

A planning decision is expected next year, a spokesman said.

Related topics:York

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice