Plans submitted for 140-room Dakota Hotel in York which could create 120 jobs
Evans Property Group in partnership with Dakota Hotels has submitted a planning application for a new hotel on the Northern House site to support the regeneration of Rougier Street in York city centre.
The planned Dakota would include around 140 rooms, a bar, dining areas, and top floor room terraces.
A spokesman said: “Around 120 jobs would be created in the operation of the hotel, with Dakota bringing its training programmes and apprenticeship pathways to spread opportunity and enhance skills in hospitality.
“This planning application submission follows extensive public consultation including a drop-in session in September. Discussions have also taken place with stakeholders from heritage, business, and accessibility sectors.”
"Constructive feedback has been received, with several respondents recognising the need to regenerate this prime location with a hotel development.”
“The existing Northern House site would be replaced with the new hotel which has been sensitively designed to respect and enhance its setting.”
Marc Banks from Evans Property Group said: “A new Dakota at the Northern House site will help to transform this vacant building, create around 120 new jobs, and contribute to the regeneration of Rougier Street.
"We have been encouraged by feedback received from a range of city stakeholders with feedback informing the planning submission”.
Andrew Ovenstone from Dakota Hotels said: “We are excited to reach this milestone and we believe Dakota will add another choice of hotel, complementing the excellent hospitality offer in the city centre”.
A planning decision is expected next year, a spokesman said.
