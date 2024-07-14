Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a public consultation, Bankfoot APAM on behalf of site owners, NPV Leeds, put forward plans to transform the site of Zurich House, off Water Lane in Leeds.

The energy-efficient apartments range in size from studios to one, two and three bedroom units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bankfoot said it liaised with Leeds City Council to develop a scheme that reflected the site’s industrial heritage and its surroundings within Holbeck and Canal Wharf Conservation Areas.

Zurich House, Leeds.

It added that it had taken on board feedback on the proposed materials and careful consideration would be given to the choice of brick used, should the scheme secure planning permission.

The proposals from Bankfoot APAM and NPV Leeds will help to contribute to Leeds’ need for housing, as well as continuing the regeneration of the South Bank.

Emily Myers, senior development manager for Bankfoot APAM, said: “We would like to thank everyone that took the time to provide feedback on the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This proposal represents a significant commitment to high-quality new homes in Leeds to allow a broad mix of people to enjoy city living and all Leeds has to offer.”