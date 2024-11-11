Plans submitted for 182 new homes in Bradford in £47m project
Located on Abb Scott Lane, the proposed residential development site is just over three miles from Bradford city centre.
Subject to planning, the development will comprise a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes.
Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, said: "We were keen to expand our residential development footprint within West Yorkshire following our acquisition of a site in Fenay Bridge, near Huddersfield, earlier this year.
“We are therefore very pleased to have been able to submit our plans for this site off Abb Scott Lane to build a mix of 182 homes which combine style, substance and sustainability.
“Our intention is to provide the local community with high specification homes built to the latest environmental standards. We now look forward to Bradford Metropolitan District Council considering our development plans.”
If given the go ahead, construction is set to commence in summer next year, with the first residents expected to move in by spring 2026.
Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 19 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,349 homes and a combined gross development value of £665m.
The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV, which has £937m of committed capital.
