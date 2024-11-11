Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Abb Scott Lane, the proposed residential development site is just over three miles from Bradford city centre.

Subject to planning, the development will comprise a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, said: "We were keen to expand our residential development footprint within West Yorkshire following our acquisition of a site in Fenay Bridge, near Huddersfield, earlier this year.

Honey intends to build 182 new homes in Low Moor, Bradford.

“We are therefore very pleased to have been able to submit our plans for this site off Abb Scott Lane to build a mix of 182 homes which combine style, substance and sustainability.

“Our intention is to provide the local community with high specification homes built to the latest environmental standards. We now look forward to Bradford Metropolitan District Council considering our development plans.”

If given the go ahead, construction is set to commence in summer next year, with the first residents expected to move in by spring 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 19 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,349 homes and a combined gross development value of £665m.