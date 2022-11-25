Plans to deliver 230 new sustainable co-living homes in Leeds city centre have been submitted to the City Council.

The proposed redevelopment is set for 42 The Headrow, the former Direct Line HQ building, and aims to create innovative new homes on The Headrow, as well as supporting the local economy, making it easier for people to find a place to rent, and revitalising a key part of the city centre.

The proposals for the landmark building are being brought forward by Watkin Jones Group, a developer, builder and third-party manager specialising in new homes for rent across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emer Green, senior planner at Watkin Jones Group, said: “We received positive and constructive feedback on our proposals when we met with the public and local stakeholders in the summer.

42 The Headrow, the former Direct Line HQ building

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Co-living is a successful concept in a growing number of major UK cities but is new to Leeds and we are grateful to everyone that took part in the consultation and welcome the comments made.

“As a result of the feedback we received, a number of positive changes have been made to our plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These include an increase in space for residents to use, a covered atrium area to allow year-round relaxation, an on-site gym and an increase in studio sizes.

“We recognise the importance of getting this right, as a new element of the housing mix, and in respecting the prominence of the building and its siting on the Headrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased to have submitted our proposals which we believe will meet the needs of an increasing number of people left behind by the traditional housing and rental markets.”

230 self-contained studio apartments are proposed for the project, each with their own living, cooking and en-suite facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building will be designed with shared space for residents to meet, relax and socialise, which Watkin Jones state reflects the changes in people’s lifestyles.

The design will repurpose the existing building, maintaining its façade, with new carbon reduction technology that aims to improve the buildings green credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The techonology also aims to reduce energy bills and achieve BREEAM Excellent status for energy efficiency.

The proposal also intends for the building to have professional management with on-site staff providing a concierge service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communal activities aim to promote inclusivity and diversity whilst encouraging social interaction and resident wellbeing.

Landscaped roof terraces are also proposed, intended to provide views of the Leeds skyline for residents to relax in whilst providing additional space to work and meet, as well as exercising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist consultants including Turley, SWAP architects and Social Communications have collaborated to support Watkin Jones with the plans.

Watkin Jones Group is a leading developers, builders, and managers of residential for-rent homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watkin Jones has already delivered several schemes in Leeds, including Clarendon Quarter, Perseverance Mills, and Leodis Works.

The company is also in the planning process for Co-Living projects in Glasgow and Bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watkin Jones’ first Co-Living scheme ‘The Gorge’, Gladstone Road, Exeter, was approved in May 2021 and is due for completion in 2023.