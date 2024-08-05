Plans submitted for new £53m 184-home development in Doncaster
The proposed site, which will be called Opal, is located off Cammidge Way and is adjacent to Bawtry Road.
Subject to planning, Opal will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and feature 17 of Honey’s house type designs, all of which accommodate the Future Homes Standard which requires all new homes being built from 2025 onwards to produce 75-80 per cent less carbon emissions.
Of the 184 homes, 43 have also been designated to affordable housing.
Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, said: “Bessacarr is a fantastic location for us to build. Our extensive market research has discovered there is significant demand for high specification, high quality homes in and around the local area.
“We are very pleased to have submitted plans and exchanged contracts on our Opal development and we now look forward to Doncaster Council’s response.”
The proposed site in Bessacarr will form part of the Doncaster Local Plan which requires a total of 15,640 new homes to be built by 2035.
If given the go ahead by Doncaster Council, work at the development is anticipated to start in May next year with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in the spring of 2026.
Honey is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.