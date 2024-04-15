Developers hope to convert the premises on 40-44 Silver Street into 13 flats and one commercial unit.

The site was previously home to venues including Revolution, Aruba and Kaz Bar before its closure in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December last year, police uncovered a large-scale cannabis factory in the abandoned building.

Plans to convert abandoned Doncaster bar used as £800,000 cannabis factory into flats

Approximately 800 plants were found across six rooms, valued at around £800,000.

It is thought that people were also living inside the property.

Early consultations within Doncaster Council have suggested that the new plans would be beneficial to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is considered to be a key unlisted property due to its potential for positive contribution and the benefit of the surrounding buildings.