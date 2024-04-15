Plans to convert abandoned Doncaster bar used as £800,000 cannabis factory into flats
Developers hope to convert the premises on 40-44 Silver Street into 13 flats and one commercial unit.
The site was previously home to venues including Revolution, Aruba and Kaz Bar before its closure in 2020.
In December last year, police uncovered a large-scale cannabis factory in the abandoned building.
Approximately 800 plants were found across six rooms, valued at around £800,000.
It is thought that people were also living inside the property.
Early consultations within Doncaster Council have suggested that the new plans would be beneficial to the area.
The building is considered to be a key unlisted property due to its potential for positive contribution and the benefit of the surrounding buildings.
A planned commercial unit on the ground floor would be open to the public for hospitality, maintaining the site’s original use.
