Plans to convert Brierley Village Club into homes submitted

A planning application has been lodged to convert the former Brierley Village Club on Church Street into three self-contained homes.

Greystar Homes Ltd has applied to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council to turn the vacant building into three five-bedroom properties, each exceeding minimum space standards. The firm says the scheme would meet local housing need while preserving the character of the period building, which sits within a conservation area.

Under the proposals, a modern single-storey flat-roof rear extension would be demolished to restore the building’s original appearance, while the main front façade would be retained. Externally, materials would be chosen to complement the historic setting and the developer says energy-efficient upgrades would be incorporated.

The application states each home would have at least two parking spaces and a minimum of 60 square metres of private amenity space. Existing pedestrian access would be improved, with bin storage provided and waste collected from the kerb on collection days. Foul water would connect to the mains, with surface water managed via soakaways or existing drainage, according to the submission.

Brierly Village Club

Because the site was previously used as a social club, the proposal is assessed against Local Plan Policy E7, which seeks to protect community facilities. The applicant argues the club has been closed since 2019 and is no longer viable, adding that nearby venues including the Burntwood Bar and Restaurant on Common Road and the Three Horse Shoes on Barnsley Road continue to offer access to community services.

A separate heritage statement says the conversion has been designed to conserve the conservation area’s character, with only “minor” changes visible from the street and more functional alterations to the rear to serve new residential layouts.

Greystar Homes says the scheme prioritises sustainability through fabric improvements and locally sourced, durable materials, and that almost all existing green space on the plot would be retained and enhanced with native planting.