Plans to convert derelict building into takeaway refused over safety and health concerns
And there were also fears the new business could encourage pupils at nearby schools to eat unhealthy food.
A planning application to redevelop the two-storey building on the site of the Sun petrol station in Cottingley was submitted to Bradford Council by Balal Mushtaq in Spring.
The plans would have seen the car workshop converted into a takeaway with a small office space.
A new extractor flue would be added, and the building would be re-clad.
The application had attracted 28 objections, with objectors claiming the take away would bring more traffic to an already busy stretch of road and that the village already has several food businesses.
The application has this week been refused by planning officers, who agreed with the traffic concerns raised by objectors.
They said: “The area also has high volumes of traffic due to the local schools and existing businesses with the highway (Bradford Old Road) already congested with vehicles.
“The proposed uses, particularly the proposed hot food takeaway use, would result in an increased volume of traffic/vehicles within the site which already suffers from high volumes of vehicles, and it is unclear how the site would be safely accessed without causing further obstruction to the adjacent highway.”
Officers also argued that the business would go against the Council’s take away policy, which prevents hot food takeaways from opening within 400 metres of a school, park or other area that would be frequented by children.
They pointed out that the business would be within 400 metres of both Cottingley Village Primary School (321 metres) and Kiddi-Creche private day nursery (160 metres).
They added: “The proposed hot food takeaway is therefore contrary to the Hot Food Takeaway supplementary planning document, which seeks to support the healthy eating agenda and aims to minimise the negative impacts of takeaways on childhood health by controlling the proximity of new takeaways to primary and secondary schools and youth centred facilities.”
Finally, officers said the take away, which would open until 11pm, could cause noise problems for people living near the site.
They said: “The associated comings and goings and activities of the proposed takeaway use would result in excessive levels of noise and disturbance caused by the customers and vehicle movements which will operate into the evening.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.