Plans to convert Maltby put top into quarry for extraction of millions of tonnes lodged

Plans to convert a former pit top in Maltby into a quarry extracting millions of tonnes of limestone have been lodged with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning department.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application site covers some 162.7 hectares of land, including the old colliery tip and parts of the former pit yard, and outlines plans to extract limestone from part of the site, while restoring the remainder of the land for future use.

The Maltby Colliery operated from 1908 until it closed in 2013, due to ‘unexpected geological issues’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, efforts have been underway to reclaim the land, with a previously approved restoration plan in place. This new application proposes the creation of a quarry and further work to fill in and restore the former colliery tip.

Maltby Pit Top

If approved, the quarry would extract approximately 3.9 million tonnes of magnesian limestone, and create 35 jobs.

Applicants Maltby Management Ltd say the scheme will include the restoration of natural habitats and recreational areas, as well as measures to reduce environmental risks like drainage problems and the threat of trespassing.

The proposals include importing around 2.6 million tonnes of fill, including soil-making materials, to help reshape and reclaim the site. The process would take approximately nine years to complete, with the restoration work moving gradually from west to east. In total, the new restoration plan would aim to provide a biodiversity net gain of over 10 per cent, helping improve the ecological value of the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals would see an estimated 128 lorry movements per day during the busiest phases of the project, with lorries transporting fill to the site and minerals away. Some material will also be transported by train, helping reduce the number of lorries on the roads.

The planning application will be reviewed by Rotherham Borough Council, with local residents and other stakeholders invited to comment.