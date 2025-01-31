Plans to convert vacant York pub into apartments blocked almost decade after closure

Plans to convert a vacant York pub into apartments have been blocked almost a decade after it closed.

The application to convert The Jubilee, in Balfour Street near Leeman Road, into six apartments was refused by York Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, January 30.

Dominic Woodward, Tri-Core Developments, told councillors he had not received any offers to buy the pub despite advertising it for sale, leaving it boarded up and a target for vandalism.

But objectors told councillors the developer had allowed the building to fall into disrepair to make it unattractive to buyers after several attempts to get the conversion approved.

The Jubilee, in Balfour Street, York.

The application heard on Thursday come after the council’s decision to block three flats in the upper floors of the building was overturned following an appeal in 2022.

Those plans proposed keeping a pub on the ground floor and they followed an application for four apartments in the upper floors which were refused in 2018.

The building, which dates to the late 19th Century, has been recognised by the council as a heritage and community asset.

Tri-Core Developments bought it after previous operators Enterprise Inns put it up for sale in 2016.

Councillors heard it currently stood empty and boarded-up and it had been subject to break ins, an arson attack and vandalism.

Council planning officers recommended approving the latest application due to the lack of interest from potential pub operators while up for sale.

But objectors including CAMRA, local Holgate ward councillors and residents claimed the desire from locals to see it brought back into use showed it had the potential to be a success.

Nick Love, of York CAMRA, claimed the developer had attempted to wear objectors down by pricing potential buyers out and dampening interest with the building’s condition.

Mr Love said: “This beautiful building has fallen into decay and an absolutely scandalous state of disrepair, numerous people interested in the property have been put off by the state of it.

“The pub didn’t fail because it was in the wrong area, it failed because it was run by the wrong people with the wrong business model.”

Holgate ward’s Coun Lucy Steels-Walshaw said the loss of the pub had contributed to a feeling in the community that it had been left behind.

The Labour ward councillor said: “This pub once hosted children’s parties, barbeques in the summer and a Diamond Jubliee party, it was at the heart of the community.

“The building is of considerable historic significance but it has been allowed to deteriorate into a terrible state.”

Applicant Mr Woodward said he had been open to buyers including those from the community taking the pub on and had offered to help them get funding to acquire it.

The developer said: “That wasn’t taken any further and there would now need to be a significant investment into the building to bring it back into operation.

“When I bought this pub in 2016 it had been loss-making for a number of years, Enterprise Inns even offered to lease it for £1-a-week.

“The site has deteriorated, in 2016 we left it unboarded but since then it has become the target of vandalism and the windows have been smashed so we’ve had to board it up.