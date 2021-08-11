Plans to create ‘world class’ centre for healthcare innovation with 3,000 jobs move forward

Dame Linda Pollard, chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, with Northern Powerhouse director, Henri Murison, at the launch of the new hospital designs.

Building the new hospitals at Leeds General Infirmary, one for children and one for adults, will release around five hectares of city-centre estate on the Leeds General Infirmary site. The land will be redeveloped as the LGI Development Plan as part of the Leeds Innovation District.

This development is expected to bring about economic benefits for the city and wider region of up to £11.2bn in net present value terms.

The Leeds Innovation District is a strategic partnership between Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, the Leeds Universities, Leeds City Council to develop a world-class centre for healthcare, industry partnerships, innovation and research.

The new hospital designs were created by BDP.

It has already seen investment from the University of Leeds in its £40m Nexus innovation hub, and in the £80m investment in the Leeds Beckett University of Film, Music and Performing Arts, among others.

Dame Linda Pollard, chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, inset, said the building of the two new hospitals and the redevelopment of part of the old hospital estate as part of the Innovation District, is the most important development in Leeds city centre for a generation.

“It is fitting that the old site, which has served us well for more than 150 years, is transformed to ensure that here in Leeds, we continue to be at the forefront of med-tech and digital advancements for years to come,” she said.

Simon Worthington, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s director of finance said research and innovation is at the heart of Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

“The digital and innovation agenda is changing how patients access clinical services and how the Trust provides care for its patients,” he said. “Digital technology and world-leading innovative techniques will be central to the services provided in the new hospitals.”

The concept of the Leeds Development Plan is already being tested with the recently launched Innovation Pop Up based at Leeds General Infirmary. This builds on the Trust’s substantial track record of excellence in research and innovation and is a place where translational research and innovation approaches will take place to test new ideas and develop collaborations with clinical innovators and entrepreneurs.

The Pop Up’s first member/partner is 3D LifePrints, a medical 3D printing company who design and manufacture patient-specific medical devices. Since becoming part of the Innovation Pop Up they have established contacts with Paediatric Cardiology, Cranio Maxillofacial and Neurosurgery teams on the hospital site.

Henry Pinchbeck, chief executive of 3D LifePrints, said: “Opening in Leeds has been a long term objective for 3D LifePrints and the Innovation Pop Up is an ideal location for our Point of Care Hub.”