All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Plans to demolish Wakefield’s former maternity hospital building to make way for houses rejected

Plans to demolish Wakefield’s former maternity hospital building to make way for houses have been rejected.

By Tony Gardner
Published 10th May 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:16 BST

Wakefield Council has refused permission to knock down the Victorian property in Blenheim Road.

Heritage campaigners, including Wakefield Civic Society, fought to save the historic property in St John’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The landmark property was the city’s maternity hospital from 1919 until 1935.

Most Popular
Heritage campaigners welcome decision to reject plan to demolish former maternity hospitalHeritage campaigners welcome decision to reject plan to demolish former maternity hospital
Heritage campaigners welcome decision to reject plan to demolish former maternity hospital

Developer Milner Homes applied to demolish the property and build six town houses on the site.

Recommending the scheme be turned down, a planning officer’s report describes the plan as having “a significant harmful impact” on the area and “an alien form of development.”

Kevin Trickett, president of Wakefield Civic Society, said: “In common with many other towns and cities, Wakefield has been rather careless in preserving our architectural heritage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But today people are waking up to the value of heritage buildings in helping to preserve the essential character of a place.

“This is in part reflected by the Council’s decision to refuse demolition but also in the fact that there was such strong opposition to the demolition from local residents and the wider community.

“I am sure that many people will be relieved to hear of the decision.”

More than 70 people objected to the scheme, with residents opposed to the loss of a historic building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Others said the proposal was not in keeping with the St John’s area and would lead to a loss of privacy for neighbouring residents.

Attempts to get the property listed were turned down by Historic England last year.

Mr Trickett added: “It has been rather neglected in recent times but with some investment and sympathetic upgrading of the insulation and heating systems, the flats could be brought up to modern standards to make comfortable homes for the tenants.”

The property was built in 1889 and designed by J W Connon, a well-known architect of his time who also worked on the Metropole Hotel in Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was the home to Rev Andrew Chalmers, vicar at Wakefield Unitarian Chapel, until his death in 1912.

The property was the city’s maternity hospital from 1919 until Manygates Maternity Hospital was opened in 1935.

It is thought the house was divided into flats in the 1930s, not long after it ceased to be the maternity home, and it has been used as flats ever since.

Related topics:WakefieldVictorian