Plans to open café without any seats refused as council believes it is a takeaway

A retrospective application to open a café with no apparent seating on a Keighley street has been refused.

The panini business had opened in a former clothing store on Lawkholme Lane despite plans for the takeaway business being refused by Bradford Council in 2018.

Those plans had fallen foul of a Council police that prevents new take aways from opening within 400 metres of a school, park or youth facility.

This rule does not apply to cafes, where the main source of business is sit in customers.

Late last year a retrospective planning application for a panini café with a takeaway counter was submitted to the Council by Shaban Choudry.

Keighley Town Council had recommended the plans be approved.

But Bradford Council has refused the application, claiming that it was a takeaway, and not a café as stated in the application.

Planning officers said: “No seating allocation is shown within the premises which suggests the proposal would not be used as a café.

“However, it is clear that there is a takeaway counter and it is likely that this premises will predominantly be used as a takeaway business.

“Despite the previous refusal in 2018, the proposal is in situ. There is an open enforcement investigation case on the site in relation to the change of use.