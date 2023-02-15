Plans to open café without any seats refused as council believes it is a takeaway

The panini business had opened in a former clothing store on Lawkholme Lane despite plans for the takeaway business being refused by Bradford Council in 2018.
Those plans had fallen foul of a Council police that prevents new take aways from opening within 400 metres of a school, park or youth facility.
This rule does not apply to cafes, where the main source of business is sit in customers.
Late last year a retrospective planning application for a panini café with a takeaway counter was submitted to the Council by Shaban Choudry.
Keighley Town Council had recommended the plans be approved.
But Bradford Council has refused the application, claiming that it was a takeaway, and not a café as stated in the application.
Planning officers said: “No seating allocation is shown within the premises which suggests the proposal would not be used as a café.
“However, it is clear that there is a takeaway counter and it is likely that this premises will predominantly be used as a takeaway business.
“Despite the previous refusal in 2018, the proposal is in situ. There is an open enforcement investigation case on the site in relation to the change of use.
“This proposal comes within the close proximity of a number of schools and play area and is within 400 metres of Eastwood Primary School, mosques, sporting grounds, leisure centres, parks and other learning facilities.”