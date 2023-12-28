Plans to return a former mill site in Keighley to industrial use have been approved.

Devonshire Mills was built in 1909 as one of the town’s many industrial buildings.

But the mill was demolished in 2005, and the site on West Lane has remained empty since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Summer an application to build two industrial units on a section of the site was submitted to Bradford Council by Keighley based building company Terra Firma.

Devonshire Mill Site Keighley

The plans would create 640 square metres of employment space, but the application shows the vast majority of the site would “remain unchanged.”

Four people had objected to the plans, claiming the site should be used for housing, and claiming “no thought had been given” to the fact there was a school across the road.

Three people wrote to the Council supporting the plans, saying the work would tidy up a site that had been empty for two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approving the scheme last week, planners said: “Employment use of the site is established and acceptable in principle and the proposal does not raise significant concerns regarding impact on visual or residential amenity, highway safety, drainage biodiversity or any other planning-related matter.”