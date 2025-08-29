Plans to transform former function rooms in Penistone into shops and flats

Disused function rooms linked to a pub in Penistone could be redeveloped into shops and flats under new plans submitted to Barnsley Council.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals cover a vacant building at 6 Market Street, which was formerly used as a function room linked to the Old Crown Inn , with living space above. The scheme would see the ground floor converted into retail units while the upper floors become flats, creating a mixed-use development in the heart of the town centre.

As part of the application, several disused outbuildings, including old external toilets, would be demolished to make way for an extension. The main stone-built three-storey building would be retained, with alterations designed to “fit in with the surrounding conservation area”, according to the applicant’s design statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site lies within the Penistone Conservation Area and is close to four listed buildings on Market Street and St Mary’s Street, but the planning documents say the scheme has been designed to “minimise the impact” on its historic setting. Materials such as reclaimed stone would be used to blend with existing structures.

Penistine

The applicant, Will Rodgers, says the project will regenerate a long-vacant building in the town centre, provide new housing in line with Barnsley’s Local Plan, and support Penistone’s role as a district centre for shopping and local services.

No parking is proposed as part of the development, with the statement pointing out the town centre location offers good public transport links and on-street provision nearby.