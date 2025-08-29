Plans to transform former function rooms in Penistone into shops and flats
The proposals cover a vacant building at 6 Market Street, which was formerly used as a function room linked to the Old Crown Inn , with living space above. The scheme would see the ground floor converted into retail units while the upper floors become flats, creating a mixed-use development in the heart of the town centre.
As part of the application, several disused outbuildings, including old external toilets, would be demolished to make way for an extension. The main stone-built three-storey building would be retained, with alterations designed to “fit in with the surrounding conservation area”, according to the applicant’s design statement.
The site lies within the Penistone Conservation Area and is close to four listed buildings on Market Street and St Mary’s Street, but the planning documents say the scheme has been designed to “minimise the impact” on its historic setting. Materials such as reclaimed stone would be used to blend with existing structures.
The applicant, Will Rodgers, says the project will regenerate a long-vacant building in the town centre, provide new housing in line with Barnsley’s Local Plan, and support Penistone’s role as a district centre for shopping and local services.
No parking is proposed as part of the development, with the statement pointing out the town centre location offers good public transport links and on-street provision nearby.
If approved, the work would follow Barnsley Council’s planning policies encouraging town centre growth and the reuse of historic buildings.