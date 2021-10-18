Plans to transform Leeds landmark into high-end restaurant and nightclub approved

Leeds-based developer Mayfair Group Investment (part of the Dhand Capital Group), submitted plans to redevelop 9 East Parade, a Grade II listed building, into a restaurant and a separate basement nightclub, with the addition of a roof terrace and outdoor dining space.

The upper floors will also house high-end office space, accessed from a new entrance on Park Cross Street, the business aid.

Built in 1757, the building was once the residence for the then-Mayor of Leeds and over the years has housed venues including OK Karaoke, The Garage club and La Rambla tapas restaurant.

However, the venue has stood empty for several years.

MGI Founder Rohin Dhand said about the project, “We’re really excited to be bringing this prestigious listed building back to life, with this gamechanging venture.

"9 East Parade is perfectly located within the midst of the city’s thriving commercial district and vibrant nightlife and our development will further enhance the city’s night time offering, with some brilliant new operators.”

MGI is working with Leeds based E3 Architecture on the development.

Managing Director Jonathan Erkulis, said, “Our plans for the sympathetic re-development the building were commended by the Leeds Civic Society for our Heritage Appraisal and include standout features such as a unique, curved glazed canopy, full refurbishment of both the East Parade and Park Cross Street elevations, new signage, stunning lighting concepts, and sensitive modernisation.”