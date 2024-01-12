Plans to turn a Manningham mill building into flats have been withdrawn
A planning application to turn Clifton Mill, on Clifton Street, into 13 flats was submitted to Bradford Council last Summer.
The building operated as a snooker lounge until last year.
The application, by Nirmal Singh, said the upper ground floor, first floor and attic would be converted into flats, including duplex apartments.
Plans would have seen some of the building’s blocked up windows re-opened.
The application said: “The building has now been vacant for a few months and there is a need to preserve the existing fabric of the building by occupation otherwise it will fall further into disrepair.
“Without doing any work to the building, the fabric will soon fall into further disrepair, or other developers will be ahead to the race and our clients will lose out in providing quality residential apartments.”
The application was withdrawn this week, with no reason given.
However, Environmental Health officers had raised concerns about the proximity to a vehicle dismantling business.
An officer said: “I have concerns that occupiers of the proposed development may suffer from noise disturbance caused by the vehicle dismantlers and for this reason I minded not to support this application in its present format.”
