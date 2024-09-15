Bingley Hotel

A tearoom and hotel could boost jobs and tourism in the Bingley – according to new plans.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application to convert a vacant former bank building on Park Road, opposite Bingley Rail Station has been submitted to Bradford Council.

If the plans are approved, the building’s upper floors would be converted into 12 apart hotel rooms, with the ground floor becoming a tearoom with space for 40 diners.

Around 26 jobs would be created by the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted by Jas Bhatt, the application says the building’s location, next to Bingley Rail Station, makes it an ideal location for a hotel.

The building site sits within a Conservation Area, and although not listed, it is classed as a “key unlisted building” in the town.

It was originally built as a bank, but in more recent years has been used as office space.

The application says: “Our client is seeking to internally re-model the property to create a 12 bedroom apartment hotel, with ground floor tearooms that can double up as a breakfast room for guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beyond signage, updating windows, the introduction of some lower ground floor windows, and discrete ventilation louvres, the proposed external changes are minimal.

“Bingley is a bustling town populated by a mix of retail, cafes, bars and pubs. The number of vacant premiss in the town appears to be lower than neighbouring locations, however this site has been vacant for several years, being used as retail and taxi offices most recently, and a solicitor’s office before that.

“The building is located opposite a railway station, taxi rank, and bus stop, providing very good public transport options for staff, customers and guests.

“The site will potentially create up to 26 full time job opportunities of varying skill levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed use of Hotel and Tearooms in in line with council planning policy in town centre locations, creating employment opportunities and contributing to tourism in the area.”

Bingley Town Council has recommended that the plans be approved, but only if concerns about how the business, in a busy area of the town, would be serviced are addressed.

As well as being a short distance from tourist areas such as Haworth, Bradford and Leeds, Bingley has numerous attractions of its own, including the Five Rise Locks and Leeds Liverpool Cansl, Bingley Arts Centre and St Ives Estate.