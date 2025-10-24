Plans to turn former Chinese takeaway into house given green light
The former Hon Hing take away on Thackley Road is currently vacant, and in August Bradford Council received a notification that a Mr A Ud Din had plans to convert the terraced building into a house.
The application was to see if the business could be converted into a one bed dwelling through the permitted development route – meaning a full planning application would not be required.
It said the existing take away features, including a large flue and signage, would be removed.
Planning officers have agreed the building “was likely originally a dwellinghouse” before it became a take away, and so can be converted without the need for a full planning application.