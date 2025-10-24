Plans to turn former Chinese takeaway into house given green light

Plans to turn a former take away into a house have been approved by Bradford Council.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hon Hing take away on Thackley Road is currently vacant, and in August Bradford Council received a notification that a Mr A Ud Din had plans to convert the terraced building into a house.

The application was to see if the business could be converted into a one bed dwelling through the permitted development route – meaning a full planning application would not be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the existing take away features, including a large flue and signage, would be removed.