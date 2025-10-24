Plans to turn former Chinese takeaway into house given green light

By Chris Young
Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:40 BST
Leeds Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch 2025
Plans to turn a former take away into a house have been approved by Bradford Council.

The former Hon Hing take away on Thackley Road is currently vacant, and in August Bradford Council received a notification that a Mr A Ud Din had plans to convert the terraced building into a house.

The application was to see if the business could be converted into a one bed dwelling through the permitted development route – meaning a full planning application would not be required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said the existing take away features, including a large flue and signage, would be removed.

Planning officers have agreed the building “was likely originally a dwellinghouse” before it became a take away, and so can be converted without the need for a full planning application.

Related topics:Bradford Council
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice