Plans to turn most of city centre block into HMO bedsits described as “alarming”

Plans to turn most of a city centre block into bedsits have been described as “alarming”.

A new application submitted to Bradford Council calls for much of one side of a stretch of Godwin Street to be converted into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

If approved, it would see the grand building divided into 38 bedsits, with future residents sharing kitchen and dining areas.

The plans relate to the upper floors of 49-71 Godwin Street, a city centre street that links Sunbridge Road to Westgate.

Submitted by Jmail Assets, the application says the office buildings are unlikely to ever find a future use apart from residential, and suggests the bedsits will be popular with young professionals and PHD students.

It says the company will make sure the flats are high quality, as they “understand the fussiness of tenants”.

But the chair of Bradford Civic Society has raised concerns that the development would add to the rising number of small flats in the city centre – something which is a “significant risk” to the vitality of Bradford.

The planning application, which does not include the ground floor shop units, many of which are vacant, is to change empty office space in the buildings into a HMO with 38 bedrooms.

The planning statement, prepared by Jade 3 Architecture, says: “This regeneration of existing property in the heart of Bradford city centre will create a home for some people who desperately need accommodation.”

Each bedroom would be en-suite, but living facilities and kitchen spaces would be shared between multiple residents.

The application adds: “This style of co living accommodation will meet and fulfil the aspirations of the council.

“Prior to the application, there has been a lot of interest already shown in leasing these HMO units by professionals and students which is positive news especially during these unprecedented and challenging economic times.

“Many city centre large office blocks have already been converted into residential apartments as this is becoming the norm. This building is also not suitable for any other commercial uses apart from a conversion into residential apartments use.”

It says the building has been marketed as office space, but adds: “The challenge in letting office spaces is evident across Bradford city centre and around the nation as a whole.”

It says this particular building has been difficult to let due to its “awkward size and shape of the floor plate and lack of modern IT facilities and car parking spaces”.

The application adds: “The applicant has already completed several conversions within Bradford and understand the fussiness of tenant’s needs and demand for high quality.

“In this dim and challenging uncertain economic climate, it is applaudable for our client to seek a practical vision for the change of use from vacant former commercial offices to form HMO residential.

“Hopefully by providing a continued occupation for the vacant building will provide a physical contribution back to the local area and creates a social vibrancy and vitality. Most importantly the change of use will continue to provide local residential accommodation in the city centre. The proposals will enhance the area visually and assist with the local economy boost.

“Our clients seek Bradford Council’s support and look forward to a positive change of use planning consent for the building completes as a ‘new fresh use’ facility for our clients and Local Council that can proud of (sic).”

A decision on the application is expected next month.

Si Cunningham, chair of Bradford Civic Society, had raised concerns about the number of “permitted development” residential conversions in the city centre while he was a councillor.

In recent years a number of city centre buildings have been converted into flats – many through the permitted development process that allows developers to convert buildings without the need for planning permission.

Mr Cunningham said: “To be honest it is a bit alarming to see more office to residential conversions of this nature. Godwin Street isn’t exactly a pleasant and sleepy backwater either.

“There’s absolutely a role for HMOs in all big cities but there continues to be a significant risk to Bradford that it becomes saturated with small living spaces that starts to have a cumulative impact on the wider city centre.

“We have seen, regrettably, some examples of landlords buying up large properties to convert to HMOs for people, many of whom are vulnerable, from outside Bradford.