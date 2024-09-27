Plans to turn shop into house share for nine people refused due to “poor standard of living” predictions

Plans to turn a shop into a house share for nine people have been refused.

Wakefield Council refused the application to convert the store on Dunbar Street, Belle Vue, into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) due to the high number of similar properties in the area.

Planning officers also said the proposed development would “result in a poor standard of living” for tenants.

Permission was sought to divide the property and a neighbouring terraced house into nine en-suite rooms with communal living space.

A report said there are already three registered HMOs on the same street, with a further seven nearby.

The document states: “Officers consider there to be an overconcentration in this area of the district.”

The plan was also refused due to a lack of communal space outside the property.

Recommending the scheme for refusal, the report adds: “Use of the property as a nine-bed HMO would result in an over intensive use of the property which would have a detrimental impact upon the amenity of existing neighbouring residential occupiers.

“It is also considered that use of the property as a HMO would undermine the aim of achieving an appropriate mix of housing provision in the locality and the objective of achieving a sustainable and cohesive housing market.”

Earlier this month, senior councillors voted in favour of introducing tougher regulations on converting properties into HMOs..

The measures are designed to curb the loss of family homes across the district.

Cabinet members agreed to start the process of introducing what is known as an Article 4 direction.