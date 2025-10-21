Plans unveiled to revamp historic pub with new micro-brewery and pizza kitchen

An iconic Huddersfield pub is set to get a major revamp, complete with a new micro-brewery and pizza kitchen, as plans await a decision from Kirklees Council.

Sitting at 40 Chapel Hill, The Rat & Ratchet is an award-winning pub owned and run by the Ossett Brewery Pub Company.

The pub was built in the mid-19th Century and was given Listed status in 1978. Now, plans have been submitted to transform its facilities, while maintaining “authentic charm”.

While a brewery is already located beneath the pub, if planning permission is granted, a new micro-brewery will be brought to the ground floor of the building.

The Rat & Ratchet pub, Huddersfield.

A “working theatre cellar” would display two large, fully-functional brewing tanks, giving customers an insight into the brewing process.

The former kitchen and bathroom areas on the first floor will be transformed into a new pizza kitchen, with new floor and wall finishes. New customer seating and toilets are also set to be created on the first floor of the property.

In addition, the traditional bar counter and backfitting would be extended into the former washing up area, and a new washing up area created. A new pergola, accessible toilet facilities and lighting are among some of the other proposed improvements.

A supporting statement on behalf of the applicant said: “The Rat & Ratchet is an iconic multi-award winning, community pub and has clearly, long played an integral role in the social and economic life in the area.

“These proposals reflect our client’s desire to reinforce the building’s position to the residents of the Town and to visitors who will return and also recommend the establishment to others thereby increasing its importance to the local economy by offering improved facilities.

“The design philosophy of the proposals is not to interfere with the authentic charm that already exists, but recognises the need for investment in the site to guarantee its continued commercial viability.”