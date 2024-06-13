Based in Huddersfield, Plating Solutions is a specialised metal finishing plant design and equipment consultancy, launched 20 years ago by industry luminary John Torr. The business holds a number of UK and international clients.

The firm said the deal will allow for the eventual retirement of Mr Torr, who will take a consultant’s role and lead a team of commercial staff and chemical engineers.

Mr Torr said, "Joining forces with BEP Solutions presents an exciting opportunity for me to share my expertise. I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional solutions while driving innovation in metal plating. I look forward to contributing to BEP's visionary projects and leading a team of passionate professionals toward new heights of success."

Left to right: Andrew McClusky, managing director of BEP Surface Technologies with plating solutions founder, John Torr.

Established more than half a century ago, BEP operates in the plastics, defence, energy, power generation, and nuclear sectors, offering services including electriv vehicle battery production.

BEP said the acquisition marks a “significant expansion” and positions it as a “forerunner” in the UK’s metal plating and specialty chemicals trading. The firm added that the acquisition enhances its capabilities to serve diverse industries.

Andrew McClusky, managing director of BEP Surface Technologies, said: "We are thrilled to welcome John Torr and the Plating Solutions clients into the BEP family.

“John's unparalleled expertise and dedication to advancing surface technologies perfectly align with our mission to drive innovation and excellence in engineering.”

BEP has collaborated with international governments, academia and businesses to address challenges within existing and emerging sectors.

Projects the firm has worked on include developing a novel graphene-impregnated copper coating in partnership with the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) in Manchester and chill roll process optimisation for a leading global food packaging manufacturer.

BEP also recently launched BEP Solutions in a bid to accelerate international research and development partnerships to solve global challenges in surface coating.

