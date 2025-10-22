"Pleased and honoured": Cressida Hogg named as new president of the CBI

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cressida Hogg CBE will take over the post at the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) from the start of January, succeeding Rupert Soames in the post.

Since 2023, Ms Hogg has been Chair of BAE Systems; and she is the Senior Independent Director of the London Stock Exchange Group. She is also a member of the Takeover Panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 2018 to 2023, Ms Hogg served as Chair of Land Securities Group, and she has served as a non-executive director on other companies, including Associated British Ports and Anglian Water. In her executive career, she had a strong background in infrastructure and private equity.

Cressida Hogg is the new CBI president

She was Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board from 2014 and 2018, and previously worked for 3i Group plc in a variety of roles, with the last five years as Managing Partner of 3i Infrastructure plc.

She said is looking forward to working with CBI chief executive Rain Newton-Smith and the rest of the organisation’s team.

"I am pleased and honoured to have been nominated to be the next President of the CBI. Whilst this is a challenging time for business, it is also one of opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look forward to working with the CBI team as we help government achieve our common objectives of making the UK a high-growth economy, attracting the investment needed to drive global competitiveness and increased productivity.

"I am also excited to be working with Rain, her team and our members on the next stage of the CBI’s development.”

Mr Soames said: “I’m delighted that Cressida has agreed to join the CBI as my successor.

"She has a high reputation as one of the most successful members of the British business community and has had a distinguished executive and non-executive career covering industrial, financial services and asset management businesses. She has also had long experience in working with businesses that have close relationships with government, most particularly in defence and infrastructure investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Newton-Smith added: “Cressida brings authority and deep experience to this role and will help us to deliver clear messages to government and politicians of all stripes about the need to increase the pace of delivery on policies which will attract investment and sustain growth in the UK economy.