Plumbing firm makes six-figure investment to boost social housing in Hull

Innovative Loan Supports Affordable Housing Expansion and Community Wellbeing.

In a powerful example of community partnership and innovative finance, Kesselmann Plumbers has provided a six-figure investment loan to Hull-based social housing charity, Giroscope.

This strategy delivers both a solid financial return for Kesselmann and crucial funding for the charity to purchase and refurbish quality homes for tenants.

Paul Tozer, Managing Director of Kesselmann Plumbers said:

Govind Manocha from Giroscope, Paul Tozer from Kesselmann Plumbers and Martin Newman from Giroscope.

“We had been exploring investment opportunities, including commercial property, when this chance to support Giroscope came up. It’s a win-win — we gain a solid return, and Giroscope gets the funds it needs to expand its vital work. It’s about investing in our community’s future.

“Providing this loan to Giroscope offers us a better return than leaving the money in a low-interest bank account. It’s a smart investment that not only benefits our business but also supports an important cause in our community.”

Founded in the mid-1980s, Giroscope pioneered the Self-Help Housing movement in the UK and has a strong reputation for delivering affordable, high-quality homes while engaging volunteers facing barriers to employment.

Martin Newman, CEO and one of Giroscope’s founders, reflects:

"As traditional funding sources tighten and demand for affordable housing rises, we continually seek creative ways to fund new purchases and refurbishments. Kesselmann’s loan exemplifies how local businesses can play a vital role in supporting social housing through flexible, innovative finance.

“Giroscope’s core business is the purchase and renovation of long term empty properties in the west Hull area. We renovate the properties to a very high standard before letting them out to those that need them, as affordable, social housing. As the number of empties has reduced in our neighbourhood we also now look to purchase poorly maintained private rented properties (with or without) tenants – that we renovate to a high standard. Investments such as those made by Paul will be used for this neighbourhood regeneration work – partly funding the cost of buying these properties and the cost of renovating them.”

The loan arrives at a critical time for the social housing sector. While the government’s long-term funding commitment provides much-needed stability, rising demand and costs mean that partnerships with private investors remain essential. This loan highlights how commercial investment can align with social good to strengthen the local housing sector and set a precedent for future collaborations.

Govind Manocha, Giroscope Enterprise Development Coordinator concludes:

“Being instrumental in bringing Kesselmann Plumbers and Giroscope together is a huge achievement and one that I am personally very proud of.

"This initiative reflects a broader movement within community business, where organisations reinvest income locally to create sustainable impact beyond traditional philanthropy. With demand for social housing at an all-time high, such innovative funding models are crucial to delivering the lasting change which Giroscope stands for."