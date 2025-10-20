Plus500 reveals weaker revenues over past three months
It said profits were nevertheless stronger and maintained its targets for the financial year.
Plus500 told shareholders that revenues fell by 2 per cent to $182.7m (£136.1m) for the quarter to September 30, compared with a year earlier.
It came after trading income slipped by 6.7 per cent to $161.6m (£120.4m) for the period.
The company said this was driven by “lower levels of volatility across global financial markets during the period”, as equities improved amid reduced concerns over tariff uncertainty.
It also reported that new customer numbers fell by 9 per cent, with total active customers dropping by 5 per cent to 115,327 for the quarter.
However, quarterly earnings were stronger, rising to $82.7m (£61.56m) from $82.2m (£61.19m) a year earlier as margins improved.
David Zruia, chief executive officer of Plus500, said: “Plus500 has delivered significant strategic progress during the first nine months of 2025, further diversifying the group’s multi-asset product offering, maintaining a focus on acquiring and retaining higher value customers, and reinforcing our status as a trusted provider of global market infrastructure.”