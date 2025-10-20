Plus500 reveals weaker revenues over past three months

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said profits were nevertheless stronger and maintained its targets for the financial year.

Plus500 told shareholders that revenues fell by 2 per cent to $182.7m (£136.1m) for the quarter to September 30, compared with a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came after trading income slipped by 6.7 per cent to $161.6m (£120.4m) for the period.

Trading platform firm Plus500 has revealed weaker revenues over the past three months after trading was impacted by less volatile financial markets. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

The company said this was driven by “lower levels of volatility across global financial markets during the period”, as equities improved amid reduced concerns over tariff uncertainty.

It also reported that new customer numbers fell by 9 per cent, with total active customers dropping by 5 per cent to 115,327 for the quarter.

However, quarterly earnings were stronger, rising to $82.7m (£61.56m) from $82.2m (£61.19m) a year earlier as margins improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad